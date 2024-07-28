SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 48,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $30.75 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

