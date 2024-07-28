SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,173 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

