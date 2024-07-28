SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

