SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 847,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 358,035 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,571 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BKD opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

