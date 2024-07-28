SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

REX stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $849.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.