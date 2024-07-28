SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,692 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,180,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,771 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.16 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.15.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

