SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $877.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

