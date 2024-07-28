SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,973 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.