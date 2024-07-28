SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $25.86 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

