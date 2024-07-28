SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,473 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

