SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

