SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 188 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 117,857 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after buying an additional 67,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.