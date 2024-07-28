SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Willdan Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 23,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN opened at $33.78 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $136,126.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,242.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,110,383. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

