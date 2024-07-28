SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.