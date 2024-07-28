SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

ALRS opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $436.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

About Alerus Financial

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.