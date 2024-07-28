SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

