SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,953 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

