SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Report on SBGI

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.