SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $128,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.