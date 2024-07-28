SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

