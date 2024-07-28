SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

