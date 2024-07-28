SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

