SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

