SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SmartRent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $500.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

