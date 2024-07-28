Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE IR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

