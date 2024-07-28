Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diodes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.