Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

ZBH opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

