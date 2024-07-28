Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

