Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $3,156,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.