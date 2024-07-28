Shell Asset Management Co. Has $302,000 Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $264,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ opened at $17.61 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

