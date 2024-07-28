Shell Asset Management Co. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 134,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after buying an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock worth $2,569,513 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

