Shell Asset Management Co. Has $353,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

