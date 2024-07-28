Shell Asset Management Co. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

