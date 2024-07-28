Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Cactus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

