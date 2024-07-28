Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.31 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

