Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFH. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

