Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

