Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.