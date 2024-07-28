Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on HST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
