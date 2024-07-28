Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

