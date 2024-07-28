Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 5,884 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

