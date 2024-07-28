Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 15.7% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in New York Times by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,010,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 181,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.