Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

