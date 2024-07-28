Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 104 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Natixis lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

