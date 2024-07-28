Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,968 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

