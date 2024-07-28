Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 134 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $3,934,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $132.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

