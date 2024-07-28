Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 215 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.