Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 574 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

