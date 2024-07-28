Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 79 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $177.91 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

