Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 92 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9 %

LOPE opened at $153.80 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.64 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.